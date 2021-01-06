'Aladdin' Star Guneet Sharma Spends New Year In Devotion; Visits Shirdi In Maharashtra

Actor Guneet Sharma recently visited the Sai Baba Mandir in Shirdi, Maharashtra. The actor wanted to start 2021 on a religious note which made him visit the place and seek blessings for his family and friends. Actor Guneet Sharma visited the place on the occasion of New Year and shared his experience with his fans.

Guneet Sharma visits Shirdi Sai Baba

Actor Guneet Sharma of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame has lately been spending time at the Sai Baba Mandir in Shirdi as he wanted to spend some time in devotion. In an interaction with the media, Guneet Sharma revealed that he wanted to seek blessings before starting off 2021.

Guneet Sharma said that he has always been a regular visitor at the Shirdi temple, but he wanted to step into the year 2021 with Sai Baba’s blessings. Therefore, he decided to simply pack his bags and go off to Shirdi on January 1. He also stated that his New Year could not get any better than this as he had a great experience.

Actor Guneet Sharma, who has lately been playing a key role in the SAB TV show Hero, also shared pictures from his Shirdi visit. In these clicks, he can be seen dressed in a plain white kurta-pyjama which had been topped up with a colourful shawl. The shawl kept the outfit vibrant with shades of yellow, blue, green, and orange. Guneet Sharma is seen blissfully smiling at the camera since he has been enjoying his time there. He was also spotted wearing a tilak on his forehead as he had attended a few poojas at the temple, to pray for the wellbeing of his family and friends. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

With inputs from PR Handout

