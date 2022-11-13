Alesia Raut Mourns Husband Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's Demise In Heartbreaking Note

Television actor Sidhhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday, November 11. The actor, who was known for shows like Kkusum, Waaris, and Suryaputra Karn, collapsed while working out in the gym due to a heart attack.

Siddhaanth (46), is survived by his wife and model, Alesia Raut, and their two children. As the late actor's funeral took place on Saturday, November 12, his wife recently penned a heartbreaking note in which she expressed her love for her husband.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Alesia Raut shared a throwback picture of her late husband. Raut revealed it was their first picture together that they took back in 2017. Along with the photo, Raut penned an emotional note in which she penned how she would always love him. She shared how Surryavanshi always loved and supported, and called him a loving son, brother, father, husband and friend.

She wrote, "I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_." Raut continued, "24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now) You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention."

"Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, mark, Diza by all. Loving son Loving brother Loving father to your kids Loving husband Loving friend," she added. In concluding her note, Alesia Raut wrote, "I know you will be always guiding me as an angel. You are in an happy n peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me true meaning of love."

Alesia Raut's post for her late husband

Several celebrities sent their "deepest condolences" to Raut and her family.

Image: Instagram/@allylovesgym