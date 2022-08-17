Ali Asgar 'excited' To Be Part Of Upcoming 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Season 10

Indian comedian Ali Asgar, who was last seen in Zee Comedy Show, is set to make his entry in upcoming Colors TV’s reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The actor-comedian will once again be seen in his Dadi get-up on the show. Ali Asgar played Kapil Sharma's dadi on Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors TV. As per the recent media reports, the actor is excited to perform as his 'favourite comic character'. The actor won't be dancing as Ali on the show, but for all his acts he will be dressed as Dadi.

Ali Asgar all set to make entry in Jhalak Dikhla jaa

Talking about the show, Ali said, "I am excited to be a part of a prestigious show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In my career span, I have tried almost every genre be it fiction or non-fiction shows, and now being a part of India's most loved celebrity dance show will help me push my limits as an artist. I'm a bit nervous but am looking forward to performing in front of the amazing panel of judges Madhuri Ma'am, Karan sir, and Nora. The cherry on the cake is that I will be seen in my favorite comic character 'Dadi', and I cannot wait for the audience to witness the dancing diva by her side. I will put my best foot forward to entertain the audience".

For the unversed, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning to television after a break of five years. Fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite celebrities on the show. The list of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa contestants includes Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, and many more. The new season will delight fans with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi on the judges' panel.

Image: Instagram/@kingaliasgar