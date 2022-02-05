Ali Asgar Expresses 'shock' Over Sunil Grover’s Heart Attack News; 'I Thought It Was Fake'

Sunil Grover sparked concern among his fans when it emerged that he underwent bypass surgery following a heart attack. The actor is on the road to recovery at the moment.

Not just his fans, even his friends and colleagues have been worried about his health. One among them was Ali Asgar. The duo had worked together on shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ali Asgar expresses shock on Sunil Grover suffering from heart attack

Ali Asgar, in an interview with Hindustan Times, stated that the news was 'extremely shocking' for him. The comedian stated that Sunil, who is 44 years old, was 'fit and active' for his age. He stated that it was 'scary' for him to know about Sunil.

The Comedy Nights with Kapil star stated that initially, he thought it was 'fake news' and that there was something 'fishy.' He accepted that it was a human body and there could be 'something wrong', but even after Sunil was discharged from the hospital, Ali could not believe that the reason was heart attack.

The actor stated that Sunil Grover was someone who made people laugh and that something like this should not have happened to him. Ali Asgar felt Grover might have got 'over-busy' with his work.

Stating that the prayers of his loved ones were there for Sunil Grover, he believed that his former colleague would be more careful from now on. Ali Asgar added that he had enquired about Sunil's health and asked the latter's manager to let him know when his health improves. He added that the Pataakha star needed rest at the moment and that he would meet Sunil after his recovery.

Sunil Grover suffers from heart attack, undergoes surgery

Sunil Grover was hospitalised at the end of last month following heart-related complications. Heart surgery was performed on him on January 27 at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.

He underwent 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside the chest and was discharged on February 3.

Thy added that he went 'uneventful postoperative recovery'. After recovery, he was carrying on with his activities like doing his day-to-day work.