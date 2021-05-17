Ali Asgar Opens Up About Entertaining Health Workers In Mumbai

Comedian Ali Asgar entertained health workers at a hospital as a stress-relieving activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped India. However, he refused to talk about its monetary aspect, saying he had been taught not to mention it after helping someone. Ali Asgar also shed light on his experience by calling it a contribution during the pandemic.

Ali Asgar on doing his bit to help health workers

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Ali Asgar said he was asked to host young doctors, nurses, interns, and other health workers of the Sion hospital in Mumbai. He further said he was happy to perform at the auditorium where the other doctors sang songs, and the dean delivered a motivational speech. While talking about his experience, the comedian said it was his contribution during the pandemic. He added he did something for the country. He also said doctors do not have any stress-relieving outlet as they are away from the homes and working non-stop to help people.

Ali further said this is the second Eid in a COVID-19 lockdown. He mentioned there was hope among people in the previous year about the COVID situation but the current situation is getting worse as more people are getting infected and losing their lives. He further said how he tries to keep his family entertained and positive amid the current situation.

Ali Asgar's latest work

When asked about his work, Ali said he recently shot for a web series in Indore. He also had two other projects in his loop which were postponed due to the pandemic. Ali has earlier worked in several TV shows. Some of Ali Asgar's TV shows include Jeanie Aur Juju, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, F.I.R., and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Ali Asgar gets his first dose of vaccination

On April 2, 2021, Ali Asgar took to his Instagram handle to share the news of getting the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. He shared a photo of him getting the vaccination at the BKC Jumbo Centre. In the caption, he wrote, "Thank you Dr Rajesh Dere and team at BKC jumbo centre ..got my first shot of covishield vaccine 💉 by the hands of Ankita Kedare ( she’s an Angel 😇 )".

IMAGE: ALI ASGAR'S INSTAGRAM

