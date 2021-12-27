Alia Bhatt Gets Teased On Sets Of 'TKSS', Is Asked 'When Will Kapoor And Bahus' Release

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines ever since the duo confirmed their relationship, the couple will also be seen in the fantasy action movie Brahmastra together. Alia will soon be appearing on the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show along with the cast of RRR to promote their movie. During a segment of the show, Alia was teased by Krushna Abhishek and was asked "when will 'Kapoor and Bahus' release".

Alia Bhatt teased while promoting RRR

Alia Bhatt and the cast of RRR including Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli will be seen on the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movie. In the promo of the upcoming episode, Krushna Abhishek could be seen teasing Alia, making a reference about her and beau Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Krushna said, "I really like your film 'Kapoor and Sons' when will the sequel come out?," a confused Alia asked " What sequel?" to which Krushna then replies, "Kapoor And Bahus."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the fantasy action movie Brahmastra together and during the motion poster launch of the movie the two answered questions about their impending nuptials. During a segment of the event, there was a 'Question and Answer' round via YouTube Live stream, Ranbir Kapoor answered one of the questions by a fan that 'When will he marry Alia Bhatt?' Responding to the question, Ranbir laughs and questions Alia, "Haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last year?"

More about RRR

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita in the period action drama RRR. The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by N. T. Rama Rao Jr., who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Ajay Devgn will play an extended cameo in the movie along with Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. RRR was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 7, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@sonytvofficial