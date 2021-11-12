All About 'BharatPe' Founder & MD Ashneer Grover, First Shark Of 'Shark Tank India'

Looking at the huge success of the American Television show Shark Tank, Sony TV brought the Indian version of the show to the audience titled Shark Tank India which will premiere soon on the channel. The unique concept of the show has kept the audience anticipating its release and witnessing how the Indian entrepreneurial minds fare against the investors.

Although the channel is yet to announce the official release date, they have kickstarted the show by introducing their very first Shark.

Who is Ashneer Grover?

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Shark Tank India introduced their very first Shark of the show, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover. They shared his picture with the caption, ''Meet the first shark @ashneer.grover, Managing Director and founder of @bharat.pe, who's ready to pave the way for your business ideas! Stay tuned for more details, #SharkTankIndia, coming soon on Sony TV!''. Here is everything you need to know about Ashneer Grover and his company BharatPe.

Founded in 2018, BharatPe is a fintech company catering to small businesses namely Kirana (General) stores in India as well as small merchants. The firm offers several banking services, including interoperable QR codes for UPI payments, Bharat Swipe (POS machine) for card acceptance, and small business financing. Along with offering small merchants to accept Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments for free, the company also offers them a loan up to Rs. 7 lacs for a duration of 3 to 12 months.

The firm was founded by Ashneer Grover and their headquarter is set up in New Delhi. The company currently has a network across 100 cities in India. Last year, they signed renowned cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, and more as their brand ambassadors. Currently, Ashneer Grover serves as the CEO of BharatPe.

More on Shark Tank India

The ABC show is successfully running since 2009. The concept of the show follows entrepreneurs from across the world pitching their businesses to interested investors and convincing them to invest their capital. Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John are some of the familiar judges of the show. Fans now eagerly wait for the Indian version of the popular show to air.

Image: Instagram/@sharktank.india