All Or Nothing: CBF Season 1 Release Time On Amazon Prime Revealed; Read Here

Amazon Prime is all set to stream its much-awaited series, All or Nothing: CBF season 1. The All or Nothing series started to give the fans a constant way of seeing their favourite teams and favourite players prepping for the D-days. For matches held in winter, one can still watch them from the comfort of their home in the next year or years to come. Many world-class teams have been the subject of Amazon prime’s All or Nothing series. However, their latest is CBF and fans are waiting for its streaming on the app.

What time does All or Nothing: CBF season 1 come on Amazon Prime?

All or Nothing: CBF season 1 starts screaming on Amazon Prime at 12 a.m. IST On January 31, 2020. The series will show in-depth how the Brazilian National Football team moved towards victory in Copa America 2019. All or Nothing: CBF season 1 will show in details the team’s training, dressing room access, interviews and everyday interaction between players and the coaching staff.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes Admits Love For Premier League Ahead Of Manchester United Move

Amazon Prime has been given access to shoot the team in action following the antics of coach Tite to big-name players like Neymar, Dani Alves, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva and Gabriel Jesus. The team’s training at the Granja Comary training facility, their dressing room during the match and interview with players all have been recorded for fans to watch. Day-To-Day coverage of the players’ life has also been added in All or Nothing: CBF season.

Also Read: Manchester City Hold Off Manchester United To Reach League Cup Final

In an interview with a leading daily, Jonathan Rogers (chief operating officer at Pitch International) reportedly said that they were thrilled to collaborate with Amazon Prime. He added that he was excited to be working with their long-term partner CBF and show the world how this team attained victory at the Copa America 2019. Till date, the docu-series All or Nothing has featured prominent teams like New Zealand’s All Blacks, English team Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Amazon Prime reportedly has the contract to show 20 Premier League games every season in the UK and Ireland starting from 2020 to 2022.

Also Read: 'Sloppy' Manchester City Must Learn Despite Reaching League Cup Final

Also Read: Manchester City Fans Make Insensitive Chants During Carabao Cup Loss To Manchester United

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.