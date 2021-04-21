All You Need To Know About Ambili Devi, From Early Life To Marriage With Adithyan Jayan

Actor Ambili Devi primarily works in Malayalam films and television. Recently, the 35-year-old actor was making headlines ever since the divorce rumors with her second husband, actor Adithya Jayan, who allegedly has married thrice before. Here's all you need to know about Ambili Devi from her early life to her recent works.

All you need to know about actor Ambili Devi

About Ambili Devi Family and Studies

Ambilli Devi was born on September 2, 1985, to Balachandran Pillai and Maheshwari Amma of Gigi Bhavan at Chavara, Kottamkulangara near Kollam district. She also has an elder sister Anjali Devi. She went to the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School Kottamkulangara. For graduation, she pursued BA in Literature from Fatima Mata National College, Kollam. She also gained a diploma and MA in Bharathanatyam from Kalai Kaviri Colleges of Fine arts, Trichy.

About Ambili Devi's acting career

Ambili started her acting career at a young age and she appeared as a child artist in Doordarshan's serials Thaazhvarappakshikal and Akshayapathram in 1996. She got her acting break with the Asianet's serial Samayam in which she played the role of 'Thulasi' in the year 1999. After appearing in a handful of television serials, she ventured into the film industry with Malayalam comedy Sahayathrikakku Snehapoorvam in which she essayed the role of actor Kunchacko Boban's character Saji's younger sister. In 2003, she gained critical acclaim for her role of Meera, a disabled younger sister to Prithviraj Sukumaran's character in Meerayude Dukhavum Muthuvinte Swapnavum.

In the year 2005, she appeared in the Amrita TV serial Amma and she won Kerala State Television Award- Best Actress for her role. She also won the Madhyamaratna award for Best Actress for her role in Surya TV's Velankani Mathavu. On Ambili Devi's latest work she was last seen replacing Arathi Ajith as Lakshmi Devi in Asianet's Sabarimala Swami Ayyappan in 2019. She took an acting break after she became pregnant with her second child.

About Ambili Devi's married life

Ambili Devi married a noted film-serial cameraman S Lowel who hailed from Thiruvananthapuram. They both tied the knot at Kollam Bank Auditorium on March 27, 2009. The couple welcomed their son Amarnath on January 27, 2013. They got a divorce in the year 2018, ending almost a decade of marriage. Ambili's ex-husband Lowel blamed serial actor Adithyan Jayan for ruining their marriage.

Actors Ambili Devi and Adithyan Jayan got married on January 25, 2019. The couple got blessed with a baby boy on November 20, 2019. In her latest interview with Manorama Online, she made shocking revelations about her current marriage amidst the divorce rumors. She said things were going well until she became pregnant with her son and she could not travel anywhere and soon after the birth lockdown was imposed due to pandemic.

She recently came to know that her husband was in a relationship with a woman when she got pregnant, for the last 16 months and they were living in a rented house. She said she was surprised when few people called her to congratulate her and ask her if she was pregnant again. Later, she came to know that the phone calls were coming because Adithya's Facebook cover which was scanning the photo had revealed that the woman was pregnant and people mistook her for Ambili.

Promo Image Source: Ambili Devi's Instagram