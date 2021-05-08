Allu Arjun's Weekly Roundup: A Look At What The South Actor Was Up To

South star Allu Arjun, who is an active social media user, never fails to update his fans and followers with snippets from his personal as well as professional life. From updating fans about his health status to celebrating 17 years of his romance-action film Aarya, Arjun seemed to have had quite a relaxing week. Here’s a weekly roundup of Allu Arjun's latest activities this week.

Allu Arjun's weekly roundup

On May 4, 2021, Allu Arjun dropped a note updating his fans and followers about his health condition. He penned a long note and that he is doing well with mild COVID-19 symptoms. His note read, "Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry about. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude". On April 28, 2021, the actor had informed his fans that he had tested COVID-19 positive and had isolated himself.

On May 7, 2021, Arjun dropped a picture that is a still from his 2004's romance action drama, Aarya. The actor celebrated 17 years of the release of his film. Aarya is considered to be one of the most successful of Allu Arjun's movies. The actor captioned the picture, "It's 17 years of Arya today. It is the single most life-changing experience of my life. It's still the greatest miracle in my life. LOVE from the audience started showering on me after I said those golden words. 'Feel my Love'".

On the same day, he also shared another note expressing his gratitude to his fans. He wrote, "This movie changed the lives of soo many people. It changed my course as an actor, Sukumar garu's life as a director, DIL Raju garu's life as a producer, DSP's life as a musician, Rathnavelu garu as a DOP, Bunny Vasu as Distributer then and many, many more lives". He continued, "We all are soo thankful to this one magic that came into our lives called ARYA. We all will always cherish this as the greatest milestone in our lives. Thank you! Gratitude forever".

IMAGE: ALLU ARJUN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.