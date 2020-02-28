Altered Carbon Season 2 Cast: Here's Who'll Reprise Their Roles & Who's Joining The Series

Netflix’s Altered Carbon garnered tremendous praise from fans after its initial season on the streaming platform. Hence following the positive response from fans, the makers are set to have a second season. This time the series will pick up thirty years after the events of season 1 which took place on Takeshi’s home planet. The season 2 of the show is all set to see some new characters as well as some old ones. Here is a full list of the cast that may appear in season 2 of the series.

Altered Carbon season 2 cast details

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie will be seen playing the role of Takeshi Kovacs. In season 1 towards the end, Takeshi was rewarded by having his criminal record cleared up. He also got enough money to start a new life for himself; however, it was revealed to him that Quell’s stack had survived and are probably still out in the universe.

Mackie is best known for his character as Sam Wilson or Falcon in the Marvel universe. Fans are quite excited to see him in the series.

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée will be seen portraying the role of Quellcrist Falconer. In the series, she was the first original inventor of stacks. She had used some alien technology to gift humans with potentially eternal life.

However, she regretted this invention after she found it that this had led to resistance against the newly established order. She was believed to be killed however she is back and will be appearing in season 2 of the show.

Simone Missick

Simone will be playing the role of a bounty hunter by the name of Trepp. Her character is known for her cybernetics implants in her head which are called coils. Originally she is supposed to track down Takeshi. Gowever, she ends up becoming reluctant and joins Takeshi in his search for the Quells.

The other actors in the series include:

Chris Conner as Poe

Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Ivan Carrera

Will Yun Lee as Takeshi Kovacs Prime

Lela Loren as Danica Harlan

Dina Shihabi as Dig 301

James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki

Oliver Rice as Stone

Sharon Taylor as Myka

Orlando Lucas as TJ

Michael Shanks as Horace Axley

Sen Mitsuji as Tanaseda Yukito

Alessandro Juliani as Jack Soul Brasil

Matt Ellis as Joshua Kemp

David Cubitt as Dugan

Neal McDonough as Konrad Harlan

Jihae as Lounge Singer Kovacs

Hayley Law as Lizzie Elliot

Daniel Bernhardt as Jaeger

Dichen Lachman as Reileen Kawahara

Martha Higareda as Kristin Ortega

Ato Essandoh as Vernon Elliot

