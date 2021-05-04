Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla & Other Celebrities Pay Condolences On Nikki's Brother's Demise

Actor Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passed away on May 4, 2021. The actor took to her social media account and penned a heartfelt note for her brother. Nikki shared that her brother was suffering for a while because of COVID-19 and she lost him this morning. After sharing the news, several celebrities and her colleagues offered condolences to Nikki Tamboli’s family.

Celebrities offered condolences to Nikki Tamboli’s brother’s death

Nikki Tamboli’s brother passed away at the age of 29 due to COVID-19. Celebrities like Aly Goni, Kishwer Merchant, Abhinav Shukla, and several others took to their social media account to offer condolences to Nikki Tamboli’s family. Aly Goni took to Twitter to offer his condolences and wrote, “ Just heard about Nikki’s brother, may God rest his soul in peace, stay strong @nikkitamboli”.

Just heard about nikki’s brother ðŸ˜ž may god rest his soul in peace ðŸ™ðŸ¼ stay strong @nikkitamboli ðŸ¤ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 4, 2021

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also offered her condolences on social media and wrote, “@nikkitamboli I am really sorry to hear about your loss. I know nothing can soothe your pain. May his soul rest in peace. You please be strong & take care. My condolences to you & your family. Take care of aunty". Take a look at Devoleena's tweet below.

@nikkitamboli i am really sorry to hear about your loss.I know nothing can soothe your pain.May his soul rest in https://t.co/5McuX9AtRE please be strong & take https://t.co/9IpiQkyWDv condolences to you & your family.Take care of aunty.ðŸ™ðŸ» — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 4, 2021

Nikki Tamboli shared some photos of her brother and wrote a heartfelt message on social media. In the caption, Nikki wrote, “life we loved you dearly...In death we do the same. It broke our hearth to lose you. You didn't go alone. For part of us we went with you. The day god called you home. You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you. You are always by our side” Take a look at Nikki’s post below.

Several other celebrities like Kishwer Merchant, Jasmin Bhasin, and Abhinav Shukla offered their condolences by commenting on Nikki Tamboli’s social media post. Abhinav Shukla wrote, “So sorry for the loss Nikki, accept my heartfelt condolences, I am sure he has left us with memories that we will cherish for rest of our lives. Be strong” whereas Kishwer Merchant wrote, “ Prayers and strength to the family”. Some other celebrities like Manu Punjabi, Siddhanth Kapoor also commented on Nikki Tamboli’s post and offered their condolences. Have a look at some of the comments below.

