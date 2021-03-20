Aly Goni And Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin Recreate The Song 'Zara Zara' From 'RHTDM'; Watch

Indian television actor Aly Goni recently took to his Instagram to share a video of his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. The actor shot a slow-motion video of Jasmin under starry lights. He used the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein song Zara Zara for the video.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recreate Zara Zara

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently recreated the song Zara Zara with a slow-motion video. Aly Goni's girlfriend Jasmin was posing in the video wearing a printed shirt tied at the bottom while he was shooting the reel. It started with a star-light hanging all around and then focused on Tashan-e-Ishq actor Jasmin. In the caption, Aly wrote, 'Yeh sab mera kamaal hai ðŸ˜ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜‰' and then tagged Jasmin with hashtags '#alygoni' and '#jasly'.

Friends and fans of the couple have been showering their love on the video. Jasmin herself commented on the reel and wrote the viral dialogue 'Ufffff ab mein itni sundar hoon to mein kya karoonðŸ˜‰ðŸ¤£'. Samantha Steffen also commented with a 'star' emoji.

Fans and fan pages of the couple could not keep calm and rushed to shower their love on the reel. The post garnered over 200 thousand views and 8,000 comments within a few hours. Their comments are varying from 'heart' and 'love' emoticons to 'lovely' compliments.

About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

The couple recently appeared on a reality show on Colors TV In one of the episodes, the couple revealed that they have been dating for the last three years. Since their exit from the show, they have been appearing on each other's Instagram feed more often. They even appeared on Tony Kakkar's latest song Tera Suit. Jasmin was also seen with Aly Goni's mother and sister as the actor shared a picture on International Women's Day.

Jasmin Bhasin's boyfriend Aly Goni also shares several videos of her. The two recently made a video together on their song Tera Suit. Also, Aly once shared a video on the song Brown Kudi featuring Jasmin in a pink suit. In the caption, Aly wrote 'She is my brown kudi ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‰... p.s - zyada dimag mat lagana yeh mehndi shoot ki hai ðŸ¤£'. He also tagged Jasmin in the video.

Promo Image Source: Aly Goni's Instagram

