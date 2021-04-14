Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Give Major Couple Goals In Latest Video Post

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been inseparable ever since the duo confirmed their relationship status. The couple has been receiving a lot of love from fans and is called "Jasly" by their fans. Recently Aly Goni Shared yet another video with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin on his Instagram handle. Take a look at Jasly's video here

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's cute video

In the video shared by Aly Goni, the actor is seen lipsyncing to B Praak's latest song Baarish Ki Jaaye. The video starts off with the actor alone in the frame but later pans the camera to his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Aly was seen wearing a blue and white printed t-shirt while Jasmin wore a light pink top with jeans. Aly wrote "Mera yaar poori Zindagi hasta rahe" and tagged Jasmin Bhasin and B Praak in his post.

Fans react to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's recent post

Fans quickly reacted to Aly Goni's recent post with his lady love Jasmin Bhasin. The majority of the fans commented that the duo looked really cute together. One fan wrote that they couldn't take their eyes off the couple while another wrote that the couple was goals. One fan left a comment saying that the caption of the post had their entire heart. Another fan commented that the couple made them go aww.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Tony Kakkar's music video

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were recently seen together on screen for Tony Kakkar's music video Tera Suit. This was their first project together after their stint in the popular reality TV show. The music video was quite loved by fans and currently has over 85 million views on Instagram. Jasmin was seen in a police woman's avatar while Aly sported the look of a prisoner. The song was released on 8th March 2021.

The couple was recently seen celebrating Holi together and shared the pictures and videos from their celebration on social media. Aly Goni shared a video on his Instagram in which Jasmin could be seen running as Aly chases her to put some colours on her. The actor also shared another picture in which Jasmin is seen applying the Holi colours on Aly's face.

