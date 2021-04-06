Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Groove To Maninder Buttar's New Song With Hilarious Twist

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been the talk of the town ever since they confessed their love for each other and the fans lovingly have termed them as "Jasly". Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to groove with Aly to Asees Kaur and Maninder Buttar's new song Pani Di Gal. In the reel video, Aly was dressed in a full-sleeved black t-shirt and sported a white cap to go with it. Whereas Jasmin opted for a silk pink kurti and accessorized it with a couple of bracelets and she wore bright red nail paint. In the video, Jasly were in their bedroom lip-syncing the song about convincing each other's parents about their relationship, Aly freaked out toward the end and walked away and Jasmin does a facepalm getting annoyed.

Checkout Jasly grooving to Maninder Buttar's new song and fans reactions

Aly Goni commented with many sticking tongue-out emoticons and Rahul Mahajan commented heart eyes and raising hands emoticons. Singer Asees Kaur also loved their video and wrote "Aww!!! Best one" with red hearts emoticons. Jasly fans were in awe of their performance and one wrote, "Best reel on the internet" while the other wrote in Hindi which said they were waiting for their reel for so long.

More of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin videos on Instagram

This is not the first time, Aly and Jasmin created their version of a trending song. They also recreated Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's music video Marjaneya soon after its release. In the video, Jasmin was seen trying to get Aly Goni's attention while he was busy listening to music in his headphones as Marjaneya which is sung by Neha Kakkar played in the background. Jasmin opted for an all-black outfit whereas Aly wore a navy blue jogging outfit. Jasmin also congratulated Rubina and Abhinav on the success of Marjaneya in the caption.

On the occasion of Holi, Jasly added another reel together, and this time with the background music from their own music video Tera Suit which was sung by Tony Kakkar. In the slow-mo video, Aly was seen chasing Jasmin to apply gulaal on her face and Jasmin blushed as he applied it on her cheek and she also applied gulaal on his face. Jasmin was seen in a white kurti with a floral print whereas Aly opted for casual wear. Jasmin declared their song as a Holi anthem and wrote in the caption "Holi Hai!!! Holi anthem of the year".

