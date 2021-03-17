Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Groove To 'Tera Suit' In New Video Leaving Fans In Awe

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin featured in a music video of the song Tera Suit. The song has been sung by Tony Kakkar and released on March 8. Recently, Aly Goni took to Instagram and posted a video in which the duo can be seen grooving to the track. They danced to the song in casual attires, in an indoor environment.

Aly Goni and Jasmin groove to Tera Suit

In the video, Aly wore a black t-shirt and denim jeans. He added a pair of sunglasses to complete his look. On the other hand, Jasmin wore a light blue crop top and denim jeans. She opted for minimal makeup and left her hair loose. In the caption, Aly wrote, “Thank you for soooo much love #terasuit @jasminbhasin2806 @tonykakkar @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 #jasly #alygoni #jasminbhasin.” Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “We love you both of you” with a red heart emoji, another fan stated, “Hayeee mar Dalo ge tum dono.” Take a look at Aly Goni's video below.

Earlier, Aly shared another fun video along with the song playing in the background. This video featured Aly, Jasmin, and Tony Kakkar. In the video, Aly can be seen speaking to someone on the phone romantically. Later, Jasmin and Tony catch him and punish him. Aly then apologizes to them by doing sit-ups. In the caption, he wrote, “Luka chupi par gayi bhari #alygoni #SherAly #terasuit #jasly @tonykakkar @anshul300 @jasminbhasin2806 @raghav.sharma.14661 @desimusicfactory”.

More about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin confessed their feelings for each other and made their relationship public during a recent reality show. The duo has been shelling out major goals ever since then. Fans have been loving their chemistry and their song has received a positive response from the viewers.

Aly is known for his roles in television shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Nach Baliye 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more. Jasmin is known for her role of Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak. She was a participant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also appeared in the television show named Naagin 4.

