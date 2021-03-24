Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Recreate Abhinav & Rubina’s ‘Marjaneya’ With A Twist; Watch

Neha Kakkar's song Marjaneya, starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, released on March 18 and garnered massive love from fans. While many fans and stars shared their versions of Marjaneya, the recent couple who joined the bandwagon is Aly Goni and girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin. Aly took to Instagram on Wednesday morning and shared a video in which he danced with Jasmin to the tunes of Neha’s peppy number.

While Jasmin pulled off an all-black outfit, Goni looked dapper in his all-blue sweatshirt. In his caption, the actor remarked that he loved the song and then went on to tag the entire team. The video also had its own twist. Jamin tickled Aly Goni while he was listening to a song. Soon, he got irritated by her and hilariously left her alone in the room. As soon as the video was up, fans rushed to drop comments. "Aww, so cute, you two," read a user's comment on the post.

Aly and Jasmin recreate Abhinav and Rubina's song

After Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's song was unveiled, it trended No.1 on YouTube for three days straight. Singer Neha Kakkar was super-elated with the love that fans have showered upon her song. She shared a series of pics with her husband Rohanpreet Singh, and the entire team behind the song. Kakkar penned, "We’re still trending No.1 on YouTube and getting the best response for Marjaneya. Posting the pictures of the people responsible for the success of this song/video." She posted pics with Rohanpreet Singh, Tony Kakkar, Abhinav, Rubina, and several people from her team. She gave a special shoutout to her fans as well.

The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor shared a happy picture with Neha and her husband and wrote that the singer's simplicity has always touched her heart. She complimented Neha Kakkar and expressed, "You still are so gracious ever since I have known you." She added that she's extremely happy seeing Rohanpreetsingh and her togetherness. She asked them to keep creating magic forever. Meanwhile, love blossomed between Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, in a reality show's house, and ever since then, the couple has been sharing many adorable pics and videos together.

(Promo Source: Aly Goni/ Rubina Dilaik Instagram)