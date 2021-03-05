Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin To Star In Music Video Of Tony Kakkar's 'Tera Suit'

Much talked about TV couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will now be seen doing a music video together. The two have been sharing updates about the music video on their Instagram profiles and fans are eager for it to arrive on March 8, 2021. Aly shared a still from the music video on his profile on Friday. Take a look at his post and what fans have to say about it.

Aly Goni shares still from his upcoming single Tera Suit

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to share screen space in the music video Tera Suit, which will be sung by Tony Kakkar. The actor has shared a still from the song in a post on his Instagram profile, on Friday, March 5, 2021, as the song’s release in much awaited. The picture featured Aly wearing a neon – orange coordinate set on top of a white t-shirt, to which he added a pair of white sneaker shoes. While Bhasin was seen in the avatar of a female cop, and the music video appears to be a peppy one from the poster.

Along with the post, Goni wrote, “Bassss teen din aur” and added the heart eyes emojis. Further, he tagged Jasmin, Tony Kakkar, the team of the song as well as his team of stylists. Followed by this Aly added, “#terasuit 8th March” and the hashtags "#Jasly" "#Alygoni" and "#SherAly". The post has been liked 254k times so far, while the comments are full of excited and eager reactions by the fans of Jasmin and Aly, take a look at some of them here.

The couple has been in the spotlight since they recently participated in a reality show and made their relationship official during their stint in it. Aly had first announced the song on his Instagram profile in the morning hours of Friday, March 5, 2021 along with a poster. The poster also featured Tony Kakkar along with the two actors. Aly wrote in his caption, “And here it is #TeraSuit by @tonykakkar ft. @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 Out on 8th March”.

