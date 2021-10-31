Actor Aly Goni recently came out in support of Shehnaaz Gill, who recently paid tribute to her close friend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz released the song Tu Yaheen Hai on October 29 where she paid her heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla first time after his tragic demise. Soon after the song was released, while some fans were emotional, others trolled Shehnaaz for using Sidharth’s name to gain fame.

Aly, who was a dear friend of the late actor and Shehnaaz, took to Twitter and responded to a fan club that had shared screenshots of Shehnaaz’s new song, and a tweet from Jaan Kumar Sanu who had asked fans if they would like to listen to his tribute to the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Reacting on the same, Aly wrote, “Stop it guys seriously[sic].” The user had originally written, “Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make reels on someone's death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery! stop using Sidharth Shukla[sic].”

Stop it guys seriously 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bCPBMrAQ2U — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

An hour later, Aly penned another Tweet in support of the actor and wrote, “I think there is a misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all, Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute (Shehnaaz has all the right to pay her tributes) and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha..#peaceout[sic].” The song Tu Yaheen Hai brought back some soulful memories of the Shehnaaz and Sidharth who came quite closely with their stint at a reality show.

I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha.. ✌️ #peaceout — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

The song was a compilation of the beautiful moments that the two spent together in the show along with the ones where she is trying to process the heartbreaking loss of her close friend and how she is coping up with it. The singer managed to give chills and tears to her fans with her realistic performance in the music video.

