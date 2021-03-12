Aly Goni Dances To Badshah And Sargun Mehta's 'Udaariyaan' As Jasmin Bhasin Cheers On

On Thursday, Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him dancing to Badshah and Sargun Mehta's latest single Udaariyaan. The actor wore an all-black hoodie, shorts and a cap with neon green flippers as he grooved to the track and wished Badshah and Sargun Mehta success on their latest song and the TV show. He wrote, "#Udaariyaan ke liye i am jet, set, ready! What about you @colorstv @badshah awesome track! All the best @ravidubey2312 & @sargunmehta". His girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin was also impressed with his dancing skills and cheered for him in the comments section. Take a look at the video here and what fans reacted to it here.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to star in five back to back music videos

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently appeared in Tony Kakkar's music video for Tera Suit, which was released on March 8. The song has garnered over 22 million views on YouTube since its release. The video was also the top trending on YouTube for two consecutive days. Anshul Garg, founder of the music label Desi Music Factory has now revealed that the duo has already signed for five more music videos with them. During a live Instagram session, Anshul spoke to Aly and said that he won't "allow the couple" to sign for any music videos with their competitors. Aly and Jasmin will also be seen in an upcoming song from Tony Kakkar and Anshul Garg.

Tera Suit music video also garnered appreciation from Rubina Dilaik, who emerged as the winner of a recently concluded reality show. Rubina and Jasmin were sorts of bitter rivals on the show and while the former praised Aly Goni for his appearance in the music video, she snubbed Jasmin entirely. Jasmin was also earlier trolled by fans of Rubina Dilaik when she posted a cryptic tweet about her manipulators. Take a look a Rubina Dilaik grooving to Tera Suit here.

Not long ago, Aly Goni's two nephews were also seen grooving to Tera Suit. Aly Goni joined as his nephews Darain and Ibrahim danced to the track while one of them says "Dheeka Dheeka" as Aly Goni writes "It's their new favourite song". Tony Kakkar also commented saying, " My day is made!". Take a look here.

