Aly Goni Gets Injured During Shoot Of Music Video, Says 'I Twisted My Foot...'

Actor Aly Goni has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for a long time. While he's been absent from TV screens for some time, the actor continues to appear in music videos. He is now in the limelight for a worrisome reason. He suffered an injury during the shoot of his recent music video Allah De Bandeya,

3 things you need to know

Allah De Bandeya also featured Aly Goni's actor-girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.

The couple began dating in 2020.

Aly shared a BTS video from the set and informed fans about his injury.

Aly Goni says he collapsed on set

Aly Goni shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip from the shoot of his music video. He opened up about the injury and expressed his gratitude to his team and Jasmin Bhasin for taking care of him. In his social media post, the actor explained that he sustained a severe injury to his foot while climbing a mountain during the shoot. Despite the pain, he said that he refrained from attending to it at that time to avoid disrupting the shoot.

He shared that he experienced extreme discomfort and even blacked out due to the pain after the shoot. After going through several scans, he found out that he had three ligament tears and several sprains in body. Aly added that he was advised to undergo eight weeks of bed rest for recovery. He extended special thanks to Jasmin Bhasin and the team at Desi Melodies for their support during this challenging time.

"While climbing this mountain I twisted my foot, kisi ko bol nahi because I didn’t want the shoot to get delayed as it was our last day and then finally after the shot I was lying down with pain and blackout. then we went to the hospital did MRI and got to know there were three Ligament tear and multiple sprains," he wrote in his caption.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's love story

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin met on the set of a stunt-based reality show. They fall in love while participating in a controversial reality show in 2020. After doing several music videos together, they have now joined forces on a musical project titled Allah De Bandeya. The song was officially released on August 9, 2023.