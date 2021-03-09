Aly Goni Gives Sharp Response To Rubina's Fan For Asking Others To Dislike 'Tera Suit'

Aly Goni has gained a lot of fame after participating in a popular reality show on television. He recently appeared in a music video of Tony Kakkar titled Tera Suit. Along with Aly, the video also starred his lady love Jasmin Bhasin, who he has been dating for a while. In his recent Instagram story, Aly has responded to a netizen who happens to be one of Rubina Dilaik’s fans, who was asking other fans to dislike his music video. Aly penned a strong message to them in the story, along with sharing a few words for his fans as well.

Aly Goni’s reply to Rubina Dilaik’s fans

Aly and Jasmine along with Rubina had all participated in the reality show, which was ultimately won by Rubina. The participants of the show display a lot of rivalry in its episode, which is also followed by rivalry among their fans on social media. One of Rubina Dilaik’s fans was asking others to dislike the music video Tera Suit that stars Aly and Jasmine. Aly has strongly countered the fan’s comments, saying that it takes a lot of effort by many people to create a music video.

He then asked his own fans to never do anything like this and “spread love” and “support” anyone who creates such a video. He further asked them to even like and share the videos of any such music videos created by others. In the end, he called people who have been trolling him “obsessed” with him and Jasmine, and that their “jealousy” is on “next level”. While the netizen who had shared the comment was Rubina’s fan, there has been no statement by Rubina herself on this matter.

Aly Goni has worked in several TV shows in the last few years. Some of his popular soap opera shows include Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Naagin 3 and some of his other reality shows include MTV Splitsvilla, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and others. Aly had started dating Jasmine Bhasin while they both were still participating in the show.

