Aly Goni Goes Shopping On Injured Leg, Jasmin Bhasin Teases Him With A Quirky Post

Aly Goni recently took to his Instagram stories to share an image of his injured and swollen right foot. Actress and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, however, took to her Instagram stories some time later to share a picture of Aly, presumably on a shopping spree, with a walking stick for support. Jasmin also teased boyfriend Aly about his love for shopping in the same story.

Aly shops on an injured leg



Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram story featured Aly Goni standing in the midst of a shop with a walking stick in his hand. Though the actor was in pain, he still had a smile on his face as he was apparently out on a shopping trip. Aly was dressed in simple black Fendi sweatshirt paired with cargo pants, a red baseball cap and dark glasses. Jasmin Bhasin's candid picture of Aly also featured some candid commentary by the actress in the caption about Aly's insistence to shop despite an injured foot. Her tongue-in-cheek caption read, "Injured but shopping toh kari hai Aly Goni ko" followed by a laughing emoji. Aly also reposted the image to his own Instagram stories with a quirky emoji as his response.

Aly shares a picture of his injured foot



The actor had earlier taken to his Instagram handle to share an image of his injured and swollen foot. Though there has been no clarification from his side on what caused his injury, he has nonetheless kept the fans in the know about his well-being. Aly's Instagram story was captioned with a facepalm emoji to express his feelings about his injured foot.

Aly and Jasmin's love for shopping



Aly and Jasmin have a self-admitted love for retail therapy and the two have never shied away from displaying the same on their social media handles. The two have taken several international trips together and can often be seen carrying many a shopping bags from the candid moments they share with their fans. Recently, Aly shared in an Instagram post how Jasmin had taken him out on a surprise date but the duo ended up just shopping.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin sparked a romance on the sets of a popular reality show they were a part of. The duo had been friends prior to their reality television stint and are currently romantically involved. Both Jasmin and Aly extensively feature on each other's social media handles.