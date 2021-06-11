Aly Goni Hints At Starting A YouTube Channel With Beau Jasmin Bhasin; Fans 'can't Wait'

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and worshipped celebrity couples, in recent times. The former has now hinted that the couple is planning to start a YouTube channel, and wanted their fans to share their opinion on the same. Scroll along to know more details and what the fans have to say about the decision.

Aly Goni polls on Twitter for a #Jasly Youtube Channel

The actor took to his Twitter handle on Thursday, June 10, 2021, and shared the poll. He kept it simple and just added the question, “Jasly YouTube channel?” followed by a thinking emoji. The poll, as you may guess, garnered the ‘Yes’ votes in abundance of a total 64.7% so far. However, there is a 35.3% percent votes that went in the negative.

Jasly YouTube channel? 🤔 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 10, 2021

Yeh ‘No’ likhne walo hum toh yes walon ki hi baat maanenge 😂 Aakh thu https://t.co/0KdWuNZmdF — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 11, 2021

Although, fans of the couple do not have to worry and Aly Goni took to his Twitter, on Friday, June 11, a few hours before the poll ends and addressed a tweet to all those who are clicking on the ‘No’ tab. He expressed that they aren’t really considering ‘No’ for an answer and will do what their fans want. Aly wrote, “Yeh ‘No’ likhne walo hum toh yes walon ki hi baat maanenge…” and added a laughing emoji.

Fans of #JasLy are quite excited for the channel to be created and are asking them about the other details, in responses to the tweet. One of the fans wrote, “This shouldn’t even be a question Aly… YES”; while another wrote, “Vlogs dalo sir, agar channel create kar rahe ho to maza aaega aap dono ko dekhne mein”. Take a look at some of the tweets here.

Yes we are desperately waiting for it #JasminBhasin #Alygoni — sajja thapa (@sajjathapa) June 11, 2021

A biggggggggggggggg yesssssssssssssss — Luthang (@Luthang2) June 11, 2021

Vlogs dalo sir, agar channel create kar rahe ho to maza aaega aap dono ko dekhne mein. ❤️☺️ — Kevin Almeida (@kvnalmeida26) June 11, 2021

This shouldn’t even be a question Aly hahaha ❤️😍😍 YES — ✨ (@Jaslyxlove) June 11, 2021

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin on the work front

The couple has been making headlines since they participated in a reality show recently and made their relationship official. The two have since starred in a couple of music videos together as co-stars. The first was Tera Suit, sung by Tony Kakkar and was a peppy track. The other was, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, which was sung by Vishal Mishra and released on April 27, 2021.

Image: Aly Goni Instagram

