Aly Goni Hits Out At Airline After It Changes Time 'apni Marzi Se', Calls It 'worst Ever'

Aly Goni lashed out at an airline after they made changes 'apni marzi se' in flight for his family. He did not mince his words and called it 'worst ever'.

Aly Goni, SpiceJet

Celebrities often express their displeasure at a company by tagging their official handles on Twitter when they are dissatisfied or angry over their service. Recently, Aly Goni did so against an airline after it changed flight timings 'as per their convenience.' The actor did not mince words in calling it the ‘worst airlines ever’.

Aly Goni lashes out at airline

Aly took to Twitter to state that his whole family was arriving from Jammu, his hometown, but SpiceJet ‘apni marzi se’ changed the flight timings. He also alleged that the change involved a 10-hour layover in Delhi.

Asking ‘are you guys serious?’ and 'how many times you guys will make fool of us in these difficult', he urged his followers to not travel by the airlines, alleging that they could cancel flights any time.

As many netizens came out in support of the actor, the airline responded to his tweet. They wrote that they regretted the 'inconvencience caused.' The Twitter handle added that despite trying their best to maintain departures as per schedule, they were forced to make changes due to 'unavoidable reasons.'

On the professional front, Aly had featured in the series Jeet Ki Zid earlier this year.

He is currently in the news for his relationship with actor Jasmin Bhasin. After the romance blossomed further on Bigg Boss 14, they have featured in three music videos, Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and Aly.

Even reports of their marriage, amid their work together on music videos and social media PDA are doing the rounds. He even sought fans’ take on starting a YouTube channel with the Naagin 4 star.

