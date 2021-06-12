Aly Goni Hits Out At Airline After It Changes Time 'apni Marzi Se', Calls It 'worst Ever'

Celebrities often express their displeasure at a company by tagging their official handles on Twitter when they are dissatisfied or angry over their service. Recently, Aly Goni did so against an airline after it changed flight timings 'as per their convenience.' The actor did not mince words in calling it the ‘worst airlines ever’.

Aly Goni lashes out at airline

Aly took to Twitter to state that his whole family was arriving from Jammu, his hometown, but SpiceJet ‘apni marzi se’ changed the flight timings. He also alleged that the change involved a 10-hour layover in Delhi.

My whole family is coming from jammu and they @flyspicejet changed the flights timings and details apni marzi se woh bhi 10 hour layover in Delhi.. like seriously??? #SpiceJetSucks — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 12, 2021

Asking ‘are you guys serious?’ and 'how many times you guys will make fool of us in these difficult', he urged his followers to not travel by the airlines, alleging that they could cancel flights any time.

My this tweet is not getting public because of some reason lol. so here u go @flyspicejet pic.twitter.com/HH5d3UsbTW — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 12, 2021

As many netizens came out in support of the actor, the airline responded to his tweet. They wrote that they regretted the 'inconvencience caused.' The Twitter handle added that despite trying their best to maintain departures as per schedule, they were forced to make changes due to 'unavoidable reasons.'

We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused, Aly. Please note, we always try our best to maintain the departures as per the schedule. However, at times, due to unavoidable reasons, we face changes.1/2 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 12, 2021

On the professional front, Aly had featured in the series Jeet Ki Zid earlier this year.

He is currently in the news for his relationship with actor Jasmin Bhasin. After the romance blossomed further on Bigg Boss 14, they have featured in three music videos, Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and Aly.

Even reports of their marriage, amid their work together on music videos and social media PDA are doing the rounds. He even sought fans’ take on starting a YouTube channel with the Naagin 4 star.

