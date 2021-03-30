Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin Groove To 'Tera Suit'; Fans Love The 'most Awaited Reel'

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are often seen sharing pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. The stars were recently seen celebrating Holi together. Aly took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful video of them playing Holi.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin celebrate Holi 2021 together

The couple was seen together on screen in Tony Kakkar's music video for Tera Suit, which released this month. He shared a video on his Instagram with the same song playing in the background as he was seen throwing colours and playing Holi with Jasmin. The pair was seen dressed in white-dominant clothes. Aly chose a pair of black sunglasses as an accessory with yellow shoes to compliment his white shorts and overalls with a black shirt underneath. Jasmin was seen sporting a white flowy dress with floral motifs and accessorised her look with a heavy choker necklace. The actor wrote "Tere saath mein rani Holi khelunga" in his captions as he shared the video. Tony Kakkar also commented on the post. See his comment here.

Fans react to Aly Goni's latest post

Fans were in awe of the couple and quickly filled the comment section. One fan commented that the couple looked adorable while another fan commented that the pair needs to be protected from all evil eyes. Another fan stated that Jasmin looked really pretty. Most of the fans wrote that they were waiting for Aly to share a reel with Jasmin. One fan wrote, "I think this was today's the most awaited reel on insta".

A quick look at Aly Goni's serials

Aly Goni made his debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Romi Bhalla. The actor also participated in various reality TV shows which increased his popularity. He was also seen as a lead in the show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan portraying the role of Raj Kapoor. Aly was recently seen in the web series Jeet Ki Zid, based on the life of retired Indian Army special forces officer Major Deependra Singh Sengar. A few of Aly Goni's serials include Naagin 3, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

