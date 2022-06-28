Aly Goni Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin; Calls Her 'soulmate'

Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin leave no stone unturned in showering love on each other, leaving fans in awe of their bond. The television couple celebrated Jasmin's birthday with full pomp and fervour, with Aly also penning a heartfelt note dedicated to his 'soulmate'. Dropping an adorable picture of him leaning on Jasmin as she looks on, Aly Goni mentioned how she's supremely important in her life, adding that she deserves all the happiness in the world.

Aly Goni pens heartfelt birthday note for girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 28, the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor shared a picture of the couple posing in complementing traditional outfits. In the caption, he wrote, "Tu hai toh sab kuch hai.. Tu nahi toh kuch bhi nahi.. Wish u a very very happy birthday my forever best friend My soul mate.. Allah tujhe saari khushiyan de, Kyunki tu deserve karti hai @jasminbhasin2806." Take a look.

The post received a trail of reactions from fans and television celebrities as they wished Jasmin. While Prince Narula and Shardul Pandit dropped heart emoticons, others like Vishal Singh, and Rubina Dilaik sent wishes to Bhasin. Jasmin also reacted to the post and wrote," Thank you (heart emoticons)."

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin shed light on the couple's marriage rumours making rounds on the internet. Denying all such reports, Jasmin mentioned that they both plan to focus on their careers as of now. "Aly and I had announced that we are coming up with some announcement that was conceived as we are getting married. And, we are still justifying that," she said. Clarifying that the announcement was about their YouYube channel, she added, "Wedding isn't on the cards right now because we ourselves are kids right now''.

Aly Goni was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 to support his then 'good friend' Jasmin. The couple expressed their feelings for each other on the show and has been going strong ever since. Jasmin Bhasin has to her credit serials like Tashan-e-Ishq.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALYGONI)