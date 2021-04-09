Aly Goni Posts A Candid Picture Along With An Insightful Message On Instagram; Watch

Television personality Aly Goni is known to be quite active on social media, sharing his pictures and videos with his followers on every opportunity he gets. His Instagram feed is filled with a number of pictures that have all been received well by his followers. He has recently posted yet another one of his pictures on Instagram that shows him looking outside the window and taking in the sight. The actor also penned his insightful thoughts in the caption of the new post which took no time in receiving reactions from his fans.

Aly Goni’s latest Instagram post is visually a candid picture, where he is seen enjoying the heights that are clearly visible outside the window. Dressed in a fashionable outfit, the actor appears to be emerged in a deep thought while taking in the sight. He shared a few insightful words in the caption in Hindi, which simply mean that the ‘thoughts, faith and company’ tells a lot about any person. The caption promptly received a strong response from his fans, who praised his words and expressed their agreement.

Another prevalent topic among netizens has been the relationship of Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin, that has been going on for some while now. Both of them have been dating each other ever since they participated in a popular reality television show. The couple has been at the centre of several topics of discussion in the entertainment industry. However, both of them have not shied away from being upfront about their relationship and often feature in each other’s social media posts. Aly had recently shared a short video where they are seen enjoying a romantic moment with each other.

Aly Goni has participated in several reality shows during the course of his career. Some of the popular ones include MTV Splitsvilla, Dance Plus, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and many others. He has also starred in a handful of soap operas such as Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant among others.

