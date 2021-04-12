Aly Goni Responds To Fan's Marriage Proposal With Pic Of GF Jasmin Bhasin; Check Out

Actor Aly Goni is holidaying with his girlfriend in Dubai. He indulged in the "Ask me Anything" session on Instagram on Sunday night and fans rushed to drop several questions. Amid his interaction, a user asked him if he could marry her. The fan's question read, "Will you marry me?".

As soon as the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor stumbled upon the same, he was ready with a quirky response. Aly Goni posted a photo of GF Jasmin Bhasin and wrote, "Isse permission leni padegi. Loge?" (You'll have to take permission from her, will you?). Apart from this, he was also asked by another fan to choose between food and Jasmin. He replied to the user by saying, "Tandoori Jasmin with some garlic chutney."

Aly’s quirky response after a fan asked him to marry her

Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin have been teasing fans with many glimpses from their Dubai trip. The duo jetted off to the destination on Thursday. On Sunday, Jasmin took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Goni, while relaxing on the desert sand in Dubai. While the Tashan-e-Ishq actor pulled off a quirky white tee, Aly, on the other hand, donned an uber-cool printed shirt. Sharing the same, Bhasin wrote, “Caption this”. Aly commented on the post with a flying kiss emoji and soon fans swooned over their PDA.

The duo made headlines after they recreated Neha Kakkar's song Marjaneya, starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, with a twist. They danced to the tunes of a peppy track and showcased their fun banter. Jamin tickled Aly Goni while he was listening to a song and soon, he got irritated by her and hilariously left her alone in the room.

The two stars also teamed up and featured together in a music album, Tera Suit, presented by Anshul Garg. The song is sung, penned, and the music of the same is given by Tony Kakkar. Helmed by Parth and Gurdas, Tera Suit has surpassed 81 million views and is still counting. Meanwhile, love blossomed between Aly and Jasmin after they confessed their affection for each other in the house of a reality show.

