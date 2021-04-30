Aly Goni Reveals Not Observing 'Roza' Today Due To Being Unwell, Asks Fans To Pray For Him

While it's double the celebration for Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin as their new song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega crossed 20 million views in 2 days and their last release Tera Suit crossed 100 million views, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star is currently not keeping well. Although Muslims in India have been observing a fast every day during Ramadan 2021, the 30-year-old didn't observe Roza today as a result of being unwell. On Friday, Aly took to his Instagram handle to reveal the same and asked fans to pray for his well-being.

Aly Goni revealed that he's not observing Roza today due to illness

In India, Ramadan began on April 13, 2021, and Muslims across the country have been celebrating the holy month by fasting every day till Eid al-Fitr. During this month, sunrise marks the beginning of the fast, called Roza, followed by Iftaar with evening prayer after sunset. While most of the Muslims religiously observe Roza for 30 consecutive days during Ramadan, television actor Aly Goni, unfortunately, couldn't observe a fast today because of being unwell.

Earlier today, i.e. April 30, 2021, the Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of a bowl full of dessert and wrote, "Reminder: Find happiness in the small things". Later, revealing the reason why he couldn't observe Roza today while other Muslims won't eat anything until evening, Aly wrote, "Not keeping Roza today. Not feeling well." He also added, "Aap sab bhi apna khayal rakho and dua mein yaad rakho (Y'all take care of yourselves too and pray for me)".

Check out Ali Goni's Instagram Stories below:

Aly Goni's latest news

Aly Goni is currently basking in the success of his newly-released music video with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin for Vishal Mishra's song, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The emotional melody is not only sung by Vishal but its music has also been composed by the prolific singer-composer. The music video of the heartfelt track stars Aly and Jasmin as reel-life husband-wife and showcases a tale of infidelity. In less than 3 days of its release, the video garnered over a whopping 22 million views on YouTube alone and has been garnering immense love from the masses.

Take a look:

Promo Image Source: Aly Goni Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.