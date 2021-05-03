Aly Goni Says ‘baap Baap Hota Hai’ As He Wins At Ludo Against Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin

Indian television actor, Aly Goni, recently shared a story on his Instagram handle while playing an online game with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and another friend. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were seemingly playing the online game, Ludo King, along with another friend which Goni seems to have won. The photo features the winners and their winnings, showing Aly Goni winning 200 coins as the winner, while Bhasin wins only 100 for coming second.

Aly Goni shared the story saying, "baap baap hota hai" along with a few laughing emojis. Goni also tagged his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin as well as the other friend playing with them. Take a look at Aly Goni's Instagram story below.

Aly Goni's latest updates

Aly Goni recently appeared in a music video with his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, for the song, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. Singer Vishal Mishra has provided the music and penned the lyrics, in addition to singing the song. The video that released on April 27, 2021 has already received over 30 million views.

The music video features the pair as a married couple, unhappily married. Goni plays a cheating and disrespectful husband, while Bhasin plays the role of his wife who eventually stands up for herself, in spite of the humiliation. Take a look at the video below.

On a lighter note, the real-life couple shared a reel on Instagram featuring the two of them singing along to their recent music video's song. Jasmin and Aly both look very happy in the video as they sing along as the former shared the video saying, "This is our different version of #tubhisatayajayega What’s yours?? Grateful for all the love that you are showering on us". Take a look below.

About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Actors, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been in a relationship ever since their stint in a popular reality TV show. The two were apparently already close friends before either of them appeared on the show. However, over the course of the show the pair got even closer and eventually started dating. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Bhasin even endorsed the ship name, "Jasly" for their couple.

Jasmin and Aly have been inseparable ever since the couple began dating and are rarely seen without each other, and also often feature on each other's Instagram handles.

Image source - Aly Goni's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.