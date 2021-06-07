Aly Goni Sends Birthday Wish For Actor Amit Sadh, Writes 'found A Brother In You'

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh celebrated his 38th birthday on June 5. Birthday wishes came pouring in for the Kai Po Che! actor from the film fraternity as well as his fans. Television actor Aly Goni, too, took to his Instagram to pen a sweet note for Amit Sadh. Aly endearingly called him ‘Amit bhaiya’ in the caption of the post.

Aly Goni's latest Instagram post for Amit Sadh

Aly shared a photo of him striking a pose with Amit with his arm around the latter. Both the actors were smiling widely for the camera. Aly was wearing black overalls while Amit wore a brown t-shirt. In the caption of the post, Aly wrote, “Not a friend, found a brother in you who’s always there to guide and protect me. Belated happy birthday amit bhaiya. love u" (sic).

Amit also dropped in a comment on the post. He wrote, “Always !! And you are a pure brave heart .. love you.” Several of Amit Sadh’s fans also rushed in to wish him a belated happy birthday. Many also commented that they loved Aly and Amit’s performance in the series Jeet Ki Zidd. Check out their reactions below.

A look into Amit Sadh's Instagram

The 42-year-old actor took to his Instagram to thank his fans for sending all the wishes and messages on the occasion of his birthday. He penned a heartfelt wrote by writing, “Thank you so much everyone for all your love, all your messages and making me a part of your lives. For allowing me to grow and overcome my shortcomings. For allowing me to be myself and loving me selflessly. You make my life meaningful.” He further wrote that he cannot wait for everyone to overcome this difficult time. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “While I am reading your messages, I will respond. Give me time and be patient!! I will respond!! Love you all!”

On the work front:

Amit has starred in commercially successful movies like Kai Po Che, Guddu Rangeela and Sarkar 3. He made his digital debut with the critically acclaimed web series titled Breathe. He was last seen in Jeet Ki Zidd, a ZEE5 web series based on the life of the retired Indian Army special forces officer Major Deependra Singh Sengar. The cast of the series includes Amrita Puri, Sushant Singh, Gagan Randhawa and Aly Goni.

Image: Amit Sadh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.