Aly Goni Shares A Glimpse Of His New Villa With Pool, Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin Reacts

Aly Goni took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of his newly-finished villa. Aly Goni had reportedly been overseeing the property's construction for a while and finally shared a brief image of the finished product with his fans and followers. Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin also reacted to the news.

Aly Goni shares a glimpse of his new villa

The actor took to his Instagram stories to share a scenic shot of his newly-ready property. Though the image did not feature Aly, it gave a good glimpse in to the actor's new home. Aly could be seen holding up a bunch of keys - presumably to the villa, against the backdrop of the property. The villa showed a neat duplex with several glass windows. The surrounding lawn also held a bright blue small-sized pool. Aly also added a gif to this image which read 'Alhamdulillah' in various scripts.

Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin reacts to Aly Goni's house



Jasmin Bhasin was one of the first to take to her Instagram stories to congratulate boyfriend Aly. She shared a bright picture of the actor standing in front of his duplex villa with the swimming pool slightly visible in the background. Aly could be seen looking proud as he looks towards the sky with his hands in his pocket. Jasmin also penned a sweet note for him which congratulated this milestone and also wished more blessings on him. Jasmin's note read, "Congratulations @alygoni Finally your villa is ready Wish you loads and loads of more villas, travel , success and happiness". Aly's response to Jasmin's wishes also featured a sweet message for Jasmin which shared how he considers it to be theirs. Aly's response simply read, "Our villa" followed by a red heart.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin sparked a romance on the sets of a popular reality show they were a part of. The couple had been friends prior to their reality television stint and are currently romantically involved. Both Jasmin and Aly extensively also feature on each other's social media handles.