Aly Goni Shares A Photo With His Niece On Instagram; Here's What Jasmin Bhasin Commented

Popular celebrity couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni often share pictures and videos of their time spent together. The couple, that got close on a reality show, has been a fan favourite pair as well. Recently, Aly Goni shared an adorable picture with his niece which once again received Jasmin Bhasin's attention. Here's what she commented.

Jasmin Bhasin's comment on Aly Goni's Instagram post

Aly Goni posted a photo with his niece and introduced her as Daneen. He wrote the caption that translates to, "My most lovely and the youngest Daneen". The actor received several lovely comments on the post. One of them was from Jasmin Bhasin, who commented "Doll" and added a kiss emoji. In the picture, Aly is dressed in a casual white T-Shirt and is also wearing grey glasses. His niece is dressed in a cute white onesie with a cat print design all over it.

Suzanne Khan, who is rumoured to be dating Aly's cousin Arslan also commented on the post with red heart emojis and a heart-eyed emoji. The post saw comments from celebrities like Arshi Khan and Rahul Mahajan. Aly Goni's sister Ilham and his brother-in-law Danish Tak also commented with a string of red hearts. Aly also replied to each of their comments with an emoji. Fans of the actor also echoed Aly's sentiment and commented with heart emojis on the post.

A look at Jasmin and Aly's relationship

The duo met on a Colors TV reality show that got them closer. Earlier, they maintained that they were just friends but later confessed their feelings as well. Aly Goni even shed a few tears after Jasmin was evicted from the said reality show. In one of her interviews with Bollywood Hungama, Jasmin endorsed the ship name "Jasly" but didn't speak much about her relationship with Aly. She only said that something new has just started, we'll see how it goes to decide a title for the relationship. The couple has also appeared in a few music videos like Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, Tera Suit. Jasmin will be next seen in the song Gurnazar.

(Image: Aly Goni's Instagram)

