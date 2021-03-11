Aly Goni Shares Adorable Pic With Jasmin, Says 'I Am Much More Me When I’m With You'

Aly Goni confessed his honest thoughts on girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin with a sweet caption on Instagram. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin announced their relationship on a recently concluded reality TV show. Since then, there is no looking back for the couple as they constantly upload loving pictures of their relationship on Instagram. Read Aly Goni's latest Instagram post about girlfriend Jasmin and her sweetest reply to his post.

'When I'm with you'

Aly Goni took to Instagram to upload a post with a loving caption dedicated to his girlfriend. In the picture, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin can be seen smiling brightly at the camera while Aly threw up a peace sign over his eyes as he embraced Jasmin. The 30-year-old actor wrote a heartfelt caption for his girlfriend that read 'I am much more me when I’m with you'. He went on to use the hashtags of their ship names given by their fans.

Jasmin Bhasin and fans leave a comment

Pic Credit: Aly Goni Instagram.

Aly's swoon-worthy caption got his girlfriend's attention as she left a comment writing that she is 'complete with him' under the post. Celebs like Rakhi Sawant and Arjit Taneja also left a comment on Aly's post complimenting the couple for their romance. One fan wrote that the 'caption has her heart' while another fan blessed the couple for their future together. It was evident from the caption that Aly Goni dating Jasmin Bhasin has shown his fans his romantic side and the fans enjoy it.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's photos on Instagram

The couple was last seen together on-screen in Tony Kakkar's latest music video 'Tera Suit'. Apart from their chemistry in the music video, the couple flaunts their relationship by posting about each other on their social media. Recently, Aly posted a picture wishing his girlfriend and the women in his family on International Women's Day. Jasmin, not afraid to show her love to her beau, often uploads Instagram stories as she posted a picture of them together to wish Aly on his birthday.

