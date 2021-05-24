Aly Goni Shares Aurora Challenge With Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin But With A Twist; Watch

Actor Aly Goni is often seen sharing pictures and videos with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Recently, he shared a video of the two taking the Aurora challenge. They added their own twist to make the challenge hilarious. Jasmin Bhasin's boyfriend mentioned that they were too lazy to go out. Take a look at the couple bringing their own twist to the trending Instagram challenge.

Aly Goni shares Aurora challenge with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself lazying around in bed along with Jasmin. He wrote they thought several times that they should head out and pose for the Aurora challenge like others under the sky. However, they're extremely lazy to perform such tasks and shared the video they created at home. The two were seen snuggling in the video while posing for the challenge. Aly wore a lemon printed shirt while posing for the video.

Reactions to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Aurora challenge

Several celebrities sent laughing emojis reacting to their video. Jasmin wrote that Aly posted the video without her permission. Aly mentioned that he enjoys doing things without asking for permission. Fans wrote all things nice about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. They mentioned that they were the most adorable couple. A fan wrote that they were killing the video while the other wrote that they were the cutest. Here are some of the comments on Jasmin Bhasin's boyfriend Aly's video.

Image source: Aly Goni's Instagram

Image source: Aly Goni's Instagram

A sneak peek into Aly Goni's Instagram

Earlier, Aly shared a selfie with Jasmin on his Instagram handle. He wore a white casual t-shirt while Jasmin wore a black kurta with shimmered embroidery. He called her beautiful in the caption of the post. Aly also took to his Instagram handle to thank his fans for giving a huge response to their song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. He shared a still from the music video where Jasmin is looking away from the camera and Aly gives her an intense look. He asked his fans to take care of their health and to stay safe at home.

Image: Aly Goni's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.