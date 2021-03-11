Aly Goni Shares BTS Video Of Tera Suit Song, Fans Demand More Behind The Scene Content

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently starred in a popular music video of the song called Tera Suit. The song has been created by Tony Kakkar. Aly Goni took to Instagram to share a video in which behind-the-scenes of the music video is shown. In the video, Aly Goni can be seen playing with colours while Jasmin Bhasin can be seen dancing close to him.

Aly Goni shares BTS video of Tera Suit's music video

Jasly's Tera Suit has become a huge hit within a few days of its release. The music has garnered over one crore views and more than 7.3 lakh likes on Youtube. Fans are loving the BTS video of Tera Suit and it has crossed over 7000 likes on Instagram. Several fans commented that they want to see more BTS videos of the song while several others demanded to include the scene of BTS in the original music video. Check out some of the reactions below.

Aly Goni's social media presence

Aly Goni is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his life. He recently took to Instagram announcing the release of his song Tera Suit. Fans showered immense love on Aly Goni's post and it garnered over 9 lakh views. In the caption, he wrote "Our song is out please shower us with ur love & blessings @jasminbhasin2806 @tonykakkar @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 @desimusicfactory".Check out the post below.

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni was last seen in the web series Jeet Ki Zid. The show marked Aly Goni’s first project into the digital space. He played the role of an Army soldier in the show. Actors like Amid Sadh, Amrita Puri, Sushant Singh were also a part of the cast of the show. The series received a positive response from critics as well as the audience. The actor is popular for his work in television shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Nach Baliye 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and more. He was also a part of a popular comedy reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra. He first appeared as a contestant when he participated in the reality show on MTV called Spitsvilla 5.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.