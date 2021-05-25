Aly Goni Shares His Take On The Ban Of Facebook And Twitter In India; See Post

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram may face a ban in India if they do not comply with the new Intermediary Guidelines. The deadline to abide by the rules will end on May 25 and so far none of the platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter has complied with the new regulations. Actor Aly Goni recently took to Instagram and shared his take on the ban of these apps. Take a look at Aly Goni's latest post below.

Aly Goni's take on Facebook and Twitter ban

Taking to Instagram stories, Aly shared a selfie in which he can be seen wearing a black, t-shirt and paired his look with a silver-coloured chain. He kept his hand on his head and made an unhappy face. In the caption, he wrote, “Twitter Facebook ban?? Ahista Ahista log hi ban ho jayenge yaha (Slowly Slowly people will also be banned here)” and added a laughing emoji. Check out Aly Goni's Instagram post below.

More about Instagram, Facebook and Twitter ban

In February 2021, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITy) had given a three-month notice period to the social media platforms to comply with the new IT rules. The new guidelines have been released to make these platforms more responsible and accountable for the content they allow users to share. With the new rules, the platforms will be required to disclose the first originator of a tweet or message which could be related to the sovereignty of India, the security of the state, foreign states, rape, etc. The government has also ordered that these platforms would be bound under the law to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours. Apart from this, they had to set up a complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country to resolve the matter.

If the social media companies fail to comply with the new rules, they will lose their status and protections as intermediaries and criminal action can be taken against them as per the laws of India. Koo which is an Indian social networking site like Twitter is the only social media app that has complied with the new guidelines before May 25, 2021. The US-based companies asked for six months period while they are waiting for a response from the US headquarters. Recently, the spokesperson from Facebook admitted that they “aim to comply with the provisions of the new IT rules.”

We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies: Facebook spokesperson pic.twitter.com/fXN7J9KRG3 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

(IMAGE: ALY GONI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.