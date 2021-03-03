Aly Goni Shares His 'Takleef' Face On Social Media, Fans Laugh At His Expression

Actor Aly Goni, who was a part of a concluded reality show took to his Instagram account and shared a new photo. In the photo, Aly Goni can be seen wearing a black sweater and made an expression of being annoyed. He captioned the post and said 'If Kya takleef hai bhai had a face'.

Aly Goni shares his 'Takleef' face

The post garnered over 1.5 million likes on Instagram. Fans loved the expression of Aly Goni's face and laughed hilariously at it in the comments section. Some users commented that the problem is how can someone be so good like Aly while several others said that some people are jealous and have problems with your success but don't pay heed to them. Check out some of the reactions below.

Aly Goni's social media presence

Aly Goni is quite popular on social media and keeps his fans updated and informed about his daily life. He shares a lot of photos of himself with his lady love Jasmin Bhasin. Recently he shared a photo with Jasmin Bhasin where Jasmin can be seen holding his face in a sweet manner. Aly Goni captioned the post and said "Hum hi humari duniya hai #alygoni #SherAly #jasly".

Fans showered their love on the post and it crossed over 6 million likes on Instagram. Ex-contestant of the concluded reality show and their friend Arshi Khan also wished them and said may God give them all the happiness. Take a look at the post below.

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni was last seen in the series Jeet Ki Zid. The show marked Aly Goni’s first project into the digital world. He played the role of an Army cadet. It stars Amid Sadh, Amrita Puri, Sushant Singh, and more. The series received a positive response from critics as well as the audience. The actor is also known for his work in television shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Nach Baliye 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and more. He was also a part of a popular comedy reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra. He was first noticed when he participated in the reality show on MTV called Spitsvilla 5.

Image Credits: @alygoni Instagram

