Aly Goni Shares Inside Glimpses Of Jasmin Bhasin's Birthday Party, See Pics & Videos

Actor Jasmin Bhasin celebrates her 31st birthday today, on June 28. For her birthday celebration, she and her beau Aly Goni flew off to Goa, two days prior. Along with some of their friends, they began the celebrations of Jasmin Bhasin's birthday as soon as the clock struck 12 am. Aly Goni had recorded a live video of the midnight celebration, and also shared some other pictures and videos from the celebration. Read on to know more about it.

Jasmin Bhasin's birthday celebration

The live video that Aly Goni had shot, recording Jasmin Bhasin's birthday celebration at midnight is posted by an Instagram fan club of the couple. In the video, the duo can be seen with their friends, celebrating, as Jasmin cuts her birthday cake. Take a look at the video here:

Aly Goni also posted a video on his Instagram, from the aftermath of the party, regarding the dreadlock-like hairstyle that he is donning in the birthday clip. In the video, as Jasmin is keeping his hair tied in the style, he says, while laughing, that he has had enough of that style and that it is giving him a headache. The fan page has also posted the video on their Instagram, take a look here:

Aly Goni also posted a picture of the birthday cake on his Instagram story.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni began dating after appearing together as contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, which aired on Colors TV from October 2020 to February 2021. Aly Goni, to wish Jasmin on her birthday, posted a video on his Instagram, which has a compilation of their moments from Bigg Boss 14. In the caption of the video, he mentioned that the reality show will always remain special for him, and also expressed his love and gratitude for Jasmin. He wrote, “I m posting this video because this show was special ❤️ we were together 24/7 and we realised so many things .. Thank u for always being on my side ❤️ Happy Birthday Meri Jaan,” followed by another heart emoji and a tag of Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram ID.

IMAGE: ALY GONI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.