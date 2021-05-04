Last Updated:

Aly Goni Talks About His COVID-19 Positive Family Members, Says 'they Are Fighters'

Aly Goni took to his Twitter handle earlier today and informed his fans and followers that his mother, sister, and her children are battling the virus.

Greeshma Nayak
Aly Goni

Aly Goni (Aly Goni Instagram)


Aly Goni is quite active on social media and keeps his fans and followers updated about his personal and professional lives. The actor recently took to Twitter and informed his fans that his mother and sister have been COVID positive for the past few days. Here is everything you need to know about his tweet and more.

Aly Goni's Twitter post 

The Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan actor took to his official Twitter handle earlier today and informed his fans about his family's health. Aly Goni's mother, his sister, and her children tested positive for the virus nine days ago and are currently battling it. The actor wrote that he now realizes what people must be going through, whose family members are sick and battling the deadly disease. He concluded his tweet by asking his fans to take care of themselves. The actor also recently shared on his Twitter handle that he took a COVID test, which came back negative.

Reactions on Aly Goni's Tweet

Aly Goni's tweet garnered close to 3k likes and 700 retweets within a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor sent in their prayers and wishes for his family and asked him to stay strong and take care of himself in such unprecedented times. Here are a few replies to Aly Goni's latest tweet. 

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's music videos

Real-life couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently featured together in the music video of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The soulful song depicts the tale of separation, unrequited love, and heartbreak. The music video of that song has garnered more than 30 million views in just one week and has been sung and written by Vishal Mishra. The couple's last track together titled Tera Suit crossed 100 million views in a short span of time as well.  

Aly Goni has participated in several reality shows during the course of his career. Some of the popular ones include MTV Splitsvilla, Dance Plus, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and many others. He has also starred in a handful of soap operas such as Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant among others. 

