Aly Goni Talks About His COVID-19 Positive Family Members, Says 'they Are Fighters'

Aly Goni is quite active on social media and keeps his fans and followers updated about his personal and professional lives. The actor recently took to Twitter and informed his fans that his mother and sister have been COVID positive for the past few days. Here is everything you need to know about his tweet and more.

Aly Goni's Twitter post

The Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan actor took to his official Twitter handle earlier today and informed his fans about his family's health. Aly Goni's mother, his sister, and her children tested positive for the virus nine days ago and are currently battling it. The actor wrote that he now realizes what people must be going through, whose family members are sick and battling the deadly disease. He concluded his tweet by asking his fans to take care of themselves. The actor also recently shared on his Twitter handle that he took a COVID test, which came back negative.

I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive.. My most of the family members are positive from last 9 days My mom My sister her kids ðŸ’” they are fighter the way they r fighting with this virus specially my baby munchkins â¤ï¸ ya Allah reham ðŸ™ðŸ¼ take care — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 4, 2021

Reactions on Aly Goni's Tweet

Aly Goni's tweet garnered close to 3k likes and 700 retweets within a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor sent in their prayers and wishes for his family and asked him to stay strong and take care of himself in such unprecedented times. Here are a few replies to Aly Goni's latest tweet.

They will get well soon aly may god bless you all prayers with you — jasly (@jasly21289017) May 4, 2021

ðŸ˜“ðŸ˜“ðŸ˜“ðŸ˜“ we all are fighters ....

Let's fight the reality ... — ð—œ'ð—º ð—µð—®ð—½ð—½ð˜† ð˜€ð—¼ð˜‚ð—¹~ð—ð—®ð˜€ð—»ð—¼ð—¼ð—¿.•â™«•â™¬• - • (@JASLYXJ) May 4, 2021

wishing all of a speedy recovery ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ — JASMIN IS LOVE (Jasminian) (@aarchi04042449) May 4, 2021

oh my goddd. everything will be fine. this too shall pass. and everything will be fine. — sara agrawal (@saraagrawal5) May 4, 2021

Oh god!!!! I hope they are doing good. Wishing them a speedy recovery. Stay strong you guys. This to shall pass...sending lots of love and care for them. I will pray for them. Pls Jasmin & You take care of yourselves. — Aakanksha Mehra (@kaira_francis) May 4, 2021

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's music videos

Real-life couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently featured together in the music video of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The soulful song depicts the tale of separation, unrequited love, and heartbreak. The music video of that song has garnered more than 30 million views in just one week and has been sung and written by Vishal Mishra. The couple's last track together titled Tera Suit crossed 100 million views in a short span of time as well.

Aly Goni has participated in several reality shows during the course of his career. Some of the popular ones include MTV Splitsvilla, Dance Plus, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and many others. He has also starred in a handful of soap operas such as Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant among others.

