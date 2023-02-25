Aly Goni Pens Encouraging Note To Self On 32nd Birthday, Looks Back At Difficult Times

Aly Goni turned a year older today (February 25). On his 32nd birthday, he shared a collage of his then and now photos. He also penned an encouraging note for himself and talked about how he never gave up despite facing a lot of rejections and failures.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday to me... Yeh Tipu se Aly Tak safar oofff asaan nahi tha. sooo many up downs, rejections, Failures etc haha but ladke ne kabhi haar nahi maani but sach bolu I miss Tipu I miss mera bachpan 🥺.. Left pic (Tipu) when I was 5yo always over excited for my birthday lol.. Always use to wear pant coat on birthday lol don’t know why."

He further stated that he turned 32 and is "satisfied" with his life. "I actually used to wait poora saal for this day.. right pic (Aly)- today I m 32 happy & satisfied. I always thank Allah for giving me everything that I ever asked for. Even jab waqt sahi nahi chal raha hota fir bhi shukar allah ka hamesha diya hai phir dega," he added.

He concluded his note by thanking his fans for supporting him through his journey. He also thanked them for their lovely wishes on his birthday. He wrote, "And yes I have huge family now jisko hum #FamAly bolte hai.. Thank you so much for everything and thank you everyone for your lovely wishes, Stories, Post’s, Edits, Tweets. lots of love #Dilse."

Take a look at Aly's post below.

Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartfelt note for Aly Goni

On the special occasion, Aly Goni's girlfriend and actress Jasmin Bhasin also took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him.

She wrote, "It's hard to believe another year has passed! We're both a little older and a little wiser. Not everything that happened this year was awesome, but then again, a lot of things really were. I'm thankful that you were born and I'm grateful for the time we spent together this year. Your life is a gift and you are precious. May your Birthday be the beginning of the most amazing. sensational, awesome, and brilliantly fantastic year."

Take a look at the post below.

More about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin met each other on the set of a stunt based reality show. Later, they did another reality show together and confessed their love for each other on national TV.