Aly Goni Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says 'I Am Feeling Much Better Now'

Aly Goni is quite active on social media and keeps his fans and followers updated about his personal and professional lives. The actor recently took to Twitter and stated that he took the COVID-19 test and it has come out to be negative. Here is everything you need to know about Aly Goni's Twitter post and more.

Aly Goni's health update

The Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan actor took to his official Twitter handle today and shared an update about his health. He tweeted saying that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and is feeling much better now. He also expressed gratitude to everyone who sent their best wishes for his well-being. Aly concluded the post by saying that people should get tested for the virus as soon as they notice any symptoms and that everyone should take care of themselves and their families.

Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone â¤ï¸ love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado ðŸ™ðŸ¼ take care of ur self and ur family â¤ï¸ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) April 30, 2021

Netizens react to Aly Goni's latest post

Ali Goni's tweet garnered close to 2.5k likes and 660 retweets within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor sent in their best wishes for him and asked him to take care of himself in such times. Here are a few replies to Aly Goni's latest tweet.

Please take care of yourself dear @AlyGoni and @jasminbhasin . We love you to infinity and beyond ðŸ’žâ™¾ï¸

GET WELL SOON ALY — LOVE U JASMINðŸ¤ â½á´¶áµƒË¢áµâ±â¿â±áµƒâ¿â¾ (@Diksha78773246) April 30, 2021

Thank you god

Thank you aly for informing us

Hum subhe se bahut tension mein the

Thank you so much — Jadhavpratiksha (@Jadhavpratiksh5) April 30, 2021

Happy for you..

Please take care.stay happy... ðŸ’– — Payal ðŸ¤♥ (@PayalxJas) April 30, 2021

We love you so much Aly take care of urself and jasmin and your families as well ðŸ¥º

Stay safe take careðŸ¥ºðŸ¤žðŸ»good health for all of youðŸ’• — ð€ð¬ð­ð¡ðš~ð‰ðšð¬ð¥ð²ð¢ð¬ð¥ð¨ð¯ðž (@Astha1403) April 30, 2021

thankgod. please take care of jasmin yourself and everybody around. sending so much love and prayers to both. ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — safeddil. (@maybeshayad) April 30, 2021

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's music videos

Real-life couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently featured together in the music video of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The soulful song depicts the tale of separation, unrequited love, and heartbreak. The music video of that song has garnered more than 20 million views in just two days and has been sung and written by Vishal Mishra. The couple's last track together titled Tera Suit crossed 100 million views in a short span of time as well.

Aly Goni has participated in several reality shows during the course of his career. Some of the popular ones include MTV Splitsvilla, Dance Plus, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and many others. He has also starred in a handful of soap operas such as Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant among others.

Image Credits: Aly Goni Official Instagram Account