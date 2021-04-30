Last Updated:

Aly Goni Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says 'I Am Feeling Much Better Now'

Aly Goni took to Twitter earlier today and shared the news that his COVID-19 test results have come out to be negative. Read on to know more about it.

Greeshma Nayak
Aly Goni

Aly Goni (Aly Goni Instagram)


Aly Goni is quite active on social media and keeps his fans and followers updated about his personal and professional lives. The actor recently took to Twitter and stated that he took the COVID-19 test and it has come out to be negative. Here is everything you need to know about Aly Goni's Twitter post and more. 

Aly Goni's health update 

The Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan actor took to his official Twitter handle today and shared an update about his health. He tweeted saying that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and is feeling much better now. He also expressed gratitude to everyone who sent their best wishes for his well-being. Aly concluded the post by saying that people should get tested for the virus as soon as they notice any symptoms and that everyone should take care of themselves and their families.

Netizens react to Aly Goni's latest post 

Ali Goni's tweet garnered close to 2.5k likes and 660 retweets within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor sent in their best wishes for him and asked him to take care of himself in such times. Here are a few replies to Aly Goni's latest tweet. 

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's music videos

Real-life couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently featured together in the music video of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The soulful song depicts the tale of separation, unrequited love, and heartbreak. The music video of that song has garnered more than 20 million views in just two days and has been sung and written by Vishal Mishra. The couple's last track together titled Tera Suit crossed 100 million views in a short span of time as well.

Aly Goni has participated in several reality shows during the course of his career. Some of the popular ones include MTV Splitsvilla, Dance Plus, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and many others. He has also starred in a handful of soap operas such as Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant among others. 

