Aly Goni Wishes Jasmin Bhasin On Her Birthday, Says 'I'm Nobody Without You...'

Jasmin Bhasin turned a year older on Wednesday (June 28). On the special occasion, her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni shared a video featuring their lovey-dovey moments. He also penned a loving yet witty note.

3 things you need to know

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni met each other on a stunt-based reality show.

They then participated in another reality show and fell in love.

The couple is dating for more than three years now.

Aly Goni shares unseen moments with Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni took to social media and shared a video featuring himself along with Jasmin Bhasin. The video featured photos from their recent trip to Italy. It also offered glimpses of the couple from their close friend Krishna Mukherjee's wedding. In one of the photos, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor can be seen giving a rose to his lady love.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Aly addressed Jasmin as his "soulmate and best friend". He mentioned that he is nothing without her presence in his life. He wished for the actress' longevity and happiness. "Without you, my engine doesn't work haha because we are our world. May Allah give you lots of happiness..Lots of love. Happy 16th," he concluded the witty caption.

Jasmin Bhasin's special message for fans on birthday

As the clock struck midnight, Jasmin Bhasin shared a photo of herself from the flight. She was returning to Mumbai from Italy along with her beau Aly Goni. The actress shared that she turned another year older and rang in her birthday on the flight. She thanked her fans for showering constant love and support on her special day.

(Jasmin Bhasin pens note for fans | Image: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram)

She mentioned how her fans never miss a chance to make her feel special. She concluded her message by saying that she won't be able to answer calls and text due to her journey. "Thank you to all my fans for already making me feel special. You guys are love," she wrote.