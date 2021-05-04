Aly Goni's New BTS Video Doesn't Feature Jasmin Bhasin And Fans Are Not Happy

Indian television actor, Aly Goni, recently shared a BTS video on his Instagram handle from the sets of the music video of his recently released song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. In the video, Aly can be seen romancing an actor who has appeared in the music video while a shayari from the song can be heard playing in the background. However, fans were not entirely pleased with this recent Instagram upload from the actor.

Jasmin Bhasin's fans were not happy as they wanted the BTS video to feature Bhasin, who was also in the music video. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been in a relationship ever since their stint in a popular reality TV show. The two confessed their feelings for each other while on the show, and have been inseparable ever since.

Aly shared the BTS video from the Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega song with the caption, "‘yeh jo jaga jaga dard ki kahaniyan sunata hai farebi hai sab jooth bata ta hai’ some bts with @ruby_choudhary". The actor also tagged others involved in the video, including his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Take a look at the BTS video from the Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega song sets shared by Aly Goni below.

Fans react to Aly Goni's BTS video

Reacting to the video, the couple's friend and fellow reality tv star, Jaan Kumar Sanu also commented on the post with an inside joke to which Goni responded with some laughing emojis.

Many fans left comments asking the actor when he will release a BTS video with Jasmin from the sets next. Many also left comments talking about how "Jasaly", which is a ship name for the couple, is the only couple they want to see, even asking if the female actor in the video can be edited out for Jasmin. Fans also left crying emojis in disappointment, while some simply left laughing emojis talking about how Goni had started an online riot. Take a look at the screenshots of some of the reactions left by fans and followers to the latest Aly Goni's Instagram post below.

Promo Image source - Aly Goni's Instagram

