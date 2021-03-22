Alya Manasa's Husband Sanjeev Surprises Her With Her 'dream Car' On Birthday; Watch Video

Tamil television actor Alya Manasa recently was gifted the car of her dreams by her husband and television actor Sanjeev Karthick. The car is a birthday gift from Sanjeev for their daughter Aila who recently turned one on March 20. Alya took to her Instagram handle to share a video and thanked her husband for her dream car.

Alya Manasa's husband gifts her a dream car

The video shows Alya and Sanjeev walking outside the lobby holding hands and being all lovey-dovey. They are joined by their one-year-old baby daughter Aila. Alya looks gorgeous in a red sari and is twinning with her daughter who is wearing a red dress. Sanjeev is dressed casually in denim and a floral shirt. In the video, fans see Alya getting the surprise of her life when she is presented with her dream car by her husband, a birthday gift for daughter Aila. The car in question is a dark green Mini Cooper. The family of three is then seen sitting in the car with Alya being in awe of its beauty. They are then seen going for a drive in their brand new car. The second part of the video shows the family celebrating the occasion by cutting a cake and having a party. Professionals were hired to document the entire surprise by Alya Manasa's husband Sanjeev Karthick. Along with the video, Alya thanked her husband whom she fondly calls "Papu" for her dream car and expressed her love for him. Take a look at Alya Manasa's Instagram video right below:

Alya Manasa's family

Alya and Sanjeev met on the sets of their television show Raja Rani. After dating for a year, the couple tied the knot in September 2019. They became proud parents of a baby girl Aila on March 20 last year. The couple recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday and had done a photoshoot with their daughter to celebrate the occasion.

On the work front, Alya was lately on hiatus from work as she was spending some time with her daughter. The couple launched their own production house recently named after their daughter, Aila Productions. The couple recently unveiled the first song from their first-ever album together. Sanjeev took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans. Their new song titled Kaathadi released yesterday on Youtube. Check out the song below:

