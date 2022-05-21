Aman Gupta Dances To Tunes Of His 'Shark Tank' Dialogue 'Hum Bhi Bana Lenge'; Fans Go Gaga

BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta charmed his way into audiences' hearts with his stint on the popular reality show Shark Tank India. While fans are highly awaiting its second instalment, the judges have been treating fans with their quirky Instagram posts and Aman's latest video has sent netizens rooting for him.

Aman was seen grooving to a song inspired by his famous Shak Tank dialogue 'hum bhi bana lenge'. Composed by Mayur Jumani, the song brought together popular content creators like Ruhee Dosani, Vrushali Jawale, Dipraj Jadhav, and others.

Shark Tank's Aman Gupta dances to tunes of his dialogue 'Hum Bhi Bana Lenge'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mayur Jumani dropped the fun video, which starts with him transforming Aman's dialogue into a song, post which the business tycoon is seen grooving to its beats as other popular content creators join him. Lauding Aman for being an 'absolute sport', Mayur mentioned in the caption, "Lo humne bhi bana liya. With the bossman @boatxaman. What an absolute sport and my favourite shark. MASSIVE LOVE to all the creators joining in the video." Take a look.

The video received immense love and adulation from fans, who dropped comments like, "All in one entrepreneur - Aman Gupta," "super duper awesome," "loved it," "aman Gupta always OP." The Shark Tank India judge too lauded Mayur for the amazing creation and wrote, "You can really compose very hummable music. Keep at it. I Loved this creation you made."

Meanwhile, Aman Gupta, along with other Shark Tank India judges, had a fun-filled reunion recently on the occasion of Peyush Bansal's son Ivaan's birthday. SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse into their epic evening, which showcased them dancing and posing happily.

In the caption, Vineeta mentioned, "Outside the tank, nothing beats the warmth of my incredible co-sharks. This is really the best part of @sharktank.india. Thank you @peyushbansal @nidhimittal1307 for the epic reunion and @ashneer.grover @madsj30 for your warmest hospitality! Great to hang with @boatxaman @piadagger @ghazalalagh @varunalagh @namitathapar & mega missed @agmittal @anchalkumar24". Take a look.

Shark Tank India has been renewed for a second season, with SONY TV recently inviting budding entrepreneurs to register.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MAYURJUMANI)