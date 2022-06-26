Aman Gupta Reunites With Shark Tank's Namita, Vineeta, Peyush For Daughter's Birthday Bash

Shark Tank India was a recent reality show that took fans by storm and garnered a huge fan following. The judges of the show also referred to as sharks, received heaps of love and have rarely been seen together after the show came to an end. On the occasion of Aman Gupta's daughter's birthday, the sharks came together for a reunion as they celebrated the special occasion together.

Shark Tank India judges reunite for Aman Gupta's daughter's birthday

Aman Gupta's daughter, Miraya celebrated her birthday and Shark Tank India's judges came together to celebrate her special day. The birthday bash saw Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh pose alongside Aman Gupta as they attended the event. Namita opted for a blue romper, which she paired with a statement necklace as she posed alongside Vineeta, who wore a simple black top with a floral skirt. Aman Gupta went down the traditional route and donned a white kurta, as he gave it his very own twist and paired it with a white shirt. Peyush Bansal kept it casual in a black t-shirt and beige trousers as he wrapped his arms around his fellow sharks and smiled from ear to ear.

Namita shared some glimpses from Miraya's birthday bash and called it a 'Shark reunion' as she wrote, "Friends like family." Ashneer Grover was one of the sharks missing from the pictures and he took to the comments section of the post and extended his wishes to the birthday girl and wrote, "Missed this one."

The Shark Tank India's sharks recently enjoyed another reunion as they came together for Peyush Bansal's son Ivaan's birthday. The group could be seen enjoying themselves and dancing their hearts out together in clips from the party that surfaced online. Vineeta Singh shared glimpses from the party with her 'incredible co-sharks' and wrote, "Outside the tank, nothing beats the warmth of my incredible co-sharks. This is really the best part of @sharktank.india."

