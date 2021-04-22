Aman Verma Mourns Demise Of His Mother, Says 'Life Comes Around In A Complete Circle'

Television actor Aman Verma took to Instagram to announce the tragic news of her mother's death. Aman Verma penned an emotional note for his mother and urged everyone to keep her in prayers. Aman Verma's mother was 79 years old.

Aman Verma mourns loss of his mother, shares heartbreaking note on social media

Aman Verma took to Instagram to share the news of his mother's demise. He shared a photo of his mother and wrote, "Life comes around in a complete circle. With a heavy heart, I let all of u know that my mother #kailashverma left for her heavenly abode. Please keep her in your prayers and wishes. All condolences on the cell via msgs and calls, looking at the present COVID19 situation. GOD BLESS". Take a look at his post below.

Several netizens expressed their condolences on Aman Verma's post. Several celebrities like Vindu Dara Singh, Shivani Gosain, Shweta Gulati, and Delnaaz Irani expressed their condolences on Aman Verma's post. Check out some of the reactions from Aman Verma's post below.

On the professional front, Aman Verma has taken a break from television shows. He was last seen on television in 2018 while hosting the show Bahurani. Aman Verma made his debut on television in 1989 in the show called Pachpann Khambe Lal Deewarein, in which he played the role of Neel. He then starred in several popular projects like Shanti, Mahabharat Katha, and Aurat. He became very popular for his role Anupam in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He then appeared in shows like Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Kehta Hai Dil, and Kalash. Aman Verma also hosted several shows like Khulja Sim Sim, India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, and Indian Idol.

Aman made his film debut with Sangharsh in the year 1999, in which he played the role of Amit. He then appeared in several popular movies like Koi Hai, Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye, and Andaaz. He also played a crucial role in the movie Baghban. He was last seen in the movie Chicken Curry Law. Aman Verma will also play a pivotal role in the upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride of India.

