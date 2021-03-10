Amandeep Sidhu Reveals She Listens To Lord Shiva's Mantras While Getting Ready On Set

Mahashivratri 2021 is just around the corner and devotees of Lord Shiva have begun preparations for the celebration of the same. Zee TV's serial Teri Meri Ikk Jindri's star Amandeep Sidhu has revealed that she is a huge devotee of Shiva. She also elaborated on how she celebrates the festival and what her family traditions have been.

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri's Amandeep Sidhu on celebrating Mahashivratri

In a media statement, Amandeep said that she has had faith in Lord Shiva since she was a child. She also revealed that even though the festival is not celebrated on a large scale at her home, she always observes a fast on the occasion every year. She also said, "For me, remembering Lord Shiva is not just limited to this one day, I always begin my day praying to him and listening to Lord Shiva's shlokas and meditation music while getting ready on set. It gives me all the positive energy that I require to start my day."

Mahashivratri 2021 falls on March 11 this year. Of all the stories behind this festival, the prominent and most heard of is the one that says Lord Shiva and Parvati got married on this day. Another legend also says that Shiva allowed Goddess Ganga to flow through his hair on Earth so as to prevent the destruction of the planet because of the force of the river.

A sneak-peek into Amandeep Sidhu's Instagram

Amandeep is an avid social media user and often shares updates from her personal and professional life on Instagram. She also shares the behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the time she has on the sets of her serial. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her wearing a pink anarkali dress. She is seen posing for the cameras with her hand in her hair. In the caption of the post, she wrote the lyrics of the Atif Aslam song Tere Sang Yaara from the movie Rustom.

Amandeep Sidhu's character in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri

Amandeep plays the character of Mahi Chopra in the serial. She is an ambitious woman who wants to start a taxi service for women. The cast of the serial also includes Adhvik Mahajan as the male lead who falls in love with Mahi, Mandeep Kumar Azad, Saniya Nagdev and Shyn Khurana among others.

Image courtesy- PR agency